West Ham United knocked back in pursuit of Robert Snodgrass?

Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
A report claims that Hull City have turned down West Ham United's £3m bid for midfielder Robert Snodgrass, as the Hammers' search for new attacking talents continues.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 16:25 UK

West Ham United have had a £3m bid for Scotland international midfielder Robert Snodgrass rejected by Hull City, according to a report.

The Hammers have already supposedly fallen short in their pursuit of Jermain Defoe, Moussa Dembele and Scott Hogan, the latter of whom still remains on their radar.

Sky Sports News reports that their search for new attacking talent continues, however, as Premier League rivals Hull have knocked back United's offer for Snodgrass and do not intend to sell him this month.

Snodgrass had been linked with a £20m exit from the KCOM Stadium, having impressed for the division's bottom-placed side this term thanks to his seven goals and two assists, but West Ham's initial approach fell well short of that valuation.

Hull are now under new management after appointing Marco Silva to replace the recently sacked Mike Phelan.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
 Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
 Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
