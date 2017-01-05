A report claims that West Ham United have been knocked back in their approach to lure Moussa Dembele from Celtic, as the Scottish club are not willing to sell this month.

Celtic are not prepared to listen to any offers made by West Ham United for in-demand striker Moussa Dembele, according to a report.

The Hammers are understood to be leading the way for the France Under-21s international, who is also a rumoured target for Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that Dembele is on a shortlist of alternatives for United boss Slaven Bilic after so far missing out on Scott Hogan and Jermain Defoe of Brentford and Sunderland respectively.

Celtic are themselves said to be close to agreeing a £3m deal for Ivory Coast ace Kouassi Eboue, but Brendan Rodgers is not willing to offload 19-goal striker Dembele to fund incoming transfers.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old, but he is under contract at Celtic Park until 2020.