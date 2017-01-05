New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Celtic to reject West Ham United's approach for Moussa Dembele?

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that West Ham United have been knocked back in their approach to lure Moussa Dembele from Celtic, as the Scottish club are not willing to sell this month.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 18:46 UK

Celtic are not prepared to listen to any offers made by West Ham United for in-demand striker Moussa Dembele, according to a report.

The Hammers are understood to be leading the way for the France Under-21s international, who is also a rumoured target for Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that Dembele is on a shortlist of alternatives for United boss Slaven Bilic after so far missing out on Scott Hogan and Jermain Defoe of Brentford and Sunderland respectively.

Celtic are themselves said to be close to agreeing a £3m deal for Ivory Coast ace Kouassi Eboue, but Brendan Rodgers is not willing to offload 19-goal striker Dembele to fund incoming transfers.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old, but he is under contract at Celtic Park until 2020.

Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Read Next:
Bilic praises West Ham target Scott Hogan
>
View our homepages for Moussa Dembele, Slaven Bilic, Scott Hogan, Jermain Defoe, Brendan Rodgers, Kouassi Eboue, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Celtic to reject West Ham United's approach for Moussa Dembele?
 Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Sunderland 'turn down West Ham United's £5m bid for Jermain Defoe'
 Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Slaven Bilic praises West Ham United target Scott Hogan
Bilic: 'Jermain Defoe guarantees goals'Cottee wants Defoe return to West HamWest Ham 'fail in £10m bid for Hogan'West Ham ask Sunderland to name Defoe priceSofiane Feghouli has red card rescinded
PL trio eye loan deal for Leipzig striker?West Ham, Brighton keen on Chelsea midfielder?Sunderland reject improved bid for Defoe?Leboeuf doubts Payet's France returnReport: Antonio not a target for Chelsea
> West Ham United Homepage
More Celtic News
Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Celtic to reject West Ham United's approach for Moussa Dembele?
 Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Celtic to join chase for Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury?
 Mark Warburton the Brentford manager looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage on April 3, 2015
Mark Warburton: 'Rangers can't be envious of Celtic spending'
Latest team news: Hamilton vs. CelticReport: Liverpool, City in Dembele battleCeltic 'to turn down Snodgrass move'Karamoko Dembele makes England debutKris Commons joins Hibernian on loan
Celtic 'enter James McCarthy race'Former Celtic kit man arrested over abuse claimsCeltic charged by UEFA following City clashCeltic fan throws burger at police horseRodgers: 'Celtic absolutely brilliant'
> Celtic Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version