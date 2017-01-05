Crowd generic

Hull City announce appointment of Marco Silva as head coach until end of season

Olympiacos' Portuguese coach Marco Silva celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League football match between Olympiacos and Dinamo Zagreb at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Athens on November 4, 2015
Hull City appoint Marco Silva as the club's new head coach until the end of the season.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 12:45 UK

Hull City have announced the appointment of Marco Silva as the club's new head coach on a deal until the end of the season.

The 39-year-old, who has been out of work since leaving Olympiacos for personal reasons last summer, has succeeded Mike Phelan.

The former Manchester United assistant coach was sacked by the Tigers on Tuesday less than three months after he was given the job on a permanent basis.

Silva takes over a club that currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table, three points adrift of safety after winning just three of their 20 top-flight games.

Tigers vice-chairman Ehab Allam told the club's official website: "Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style.

"He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club's Premier League status. Marco will be bringing in his own back-room team who have all played their part in his recent success.

"We are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this transfer window."

