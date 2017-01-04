Former Olympiacos boss Marco Silva is the bookmakers' favourite to become the new Hull City manager following Mike Phelan's dismissal.

The Premier League club cut ties with Phelan on Tuesday night, less than three months after the club hired him on a permanent basis.

After signing a full-time contract, the former Manchester United coach oversaw just one victory in 13 league games, which has left the Tigers at the bottom of the table, three points from safety.

Ex-Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett was the favourite to take charge at the KCOM Stadium, but now Silva has moved to the top, with Sky Bet offering odds of 1/5.

The Tigers are believed to be keen to have a new man in place for Saturday's FA Cup match against Swansea City.