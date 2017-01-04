Crowd generic

Hull City

Former Olympiacos boss Marco Silva favourite to take Hull City vacancy

Olympiacos' Portuguese coach Marco Silva celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League football match between Olympiacos and Dinamo Zagreb at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Athens on November 4, 2015
Former Olympiacos boss Marco Silva is the bookmakers' favourite to become the new Hull City manager following Mike Phelan's dismissal.
The Premier League club cut ties with Phelan on Tuesday night, less than three months after the club hired him on a permanent basis.

After signing a full-time contract, the former Manchester United coach oversaw just one victory in 13 league games, which has left the Tigers at the bottom of the table, three points from safety.

Ex-Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett was the favourite to take charge at the KCOM Stadium, but now Silva has moved to the top, with Sky Bet offering odds of 1/5.

The Tigers are believed to be keen to have a new man in place for Saturday's FA Cup match against Swansea City.

Hull City manager Mike Phelan watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
