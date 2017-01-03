Crowd generic

Hull City sack head coach Mike Phelan

Hull City manager Mike Phelan watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Hull City sack their manager Mike Phelan with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.
Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Hull City have sacked their manager Mike Phelan with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Former Manchester United assistant Phelan took control of the Tigers on a temporary basis at the start of the season after Steve Bruce departed, before being named the club's full-time manager in October following a period of discussions.

Hull have only won three of their 20 Premier League matches this term, which has left the newly-promoted side at the bottom of the division - three points from safety, and the board has decided to make another change ahead of the second half of the campaign.

"The club can announce this evening that it has parted company with Head coach Mike Phelan," read the club's official Twitter page. "The search for a replacement has begun and an announcement will be made in due course."

Phelan's farewell match at Hull proved to be Monday's 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
