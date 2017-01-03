Hull City sack head coach Mike Phelan

Hull City sack their manager Mike Phelan with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Former Manchester United assistant Phelan took control of the Tigers on a temporary basis at the start of the season after Steve Bruce departed, before being named the club's full-time manager in October following a period of discussions.

Hull have only won three of their 20 Premier League matches this term, which has left the newly-promoted side at the bottom of the division - three points from safety, and the board has decided to make another change ahead of the second half of the campaign.

"The club can announce this evening that it has parted company with Head coach Mike Phelan," read the club's official Twitter page. "The search for a replacement has begun and an announcement will be made in due course."

Phelan's farewell match at Hull proved to be Monday's 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.