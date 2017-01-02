Hull City manager Mike Phelan insists that he has not heard anything about the possibility of signing former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o in January.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker has been linked with a shock switch to struggling Hull, whose 3-1 defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion this afternoon left them 19th in the Premier League table.

However, Phelan is more concerned about picking up results on the field and warned his players that nobody's place in the team is safe.

"Can Samuel defend corners? I haven't heard anything, but it would be an unbelievable challenge if Samuel Eto'o wanted to come to Hull City," he told reporters.

"But that's the least of my worries. We have to look to improve in certain situations. Every position at this moment is up for grabs. We've been trying to put things together and analyse other players to come in. And we're still trying.

"So if we can get some over the line then that would be great because everybody needs that bit of help."

The 35-year-old Eto'o, who currently plays for Turkish side Antalyaspor, has previously spent time in the Premier League with Chelsea and Everton.