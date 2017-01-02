West Bromwich Albion come from a goal down to seal a 3-1 victory over Hull City at The Hawthorns in the Premier League.

Tony Pulis's side have now earned back-to-back wins in the top flight thanks to goals from Christ Brunt, Gareth McAuley and James Morrison.

Robert Snodgrass gave the Tigers a deserved lead in the 21st minute, but they were pegged back and eventually left the stadium with nothing.

The visitors started brightly as Snodgrass forced a safe from goalkeeper Ben Foster after curling a free kick around the wall and towards the bottom corner.

From a corner kick, Snodgrass's ball dropped to Michael Dawson, who attempted a volley, but the ball flew wide of the target.

More to follow.