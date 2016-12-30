Dec 30, 2016 at 8pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
2-2
Everton
Dawson (7'), Snodgrass (65')
Elmohamady (62'), Maguire (83')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Marshall (45' og.), Barkley (84')
Jagielka (60'), Davies (75')

Ronald Koeman "happy" with Everton draw against Hull City

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton manager Ronald Koeman says that he is "happy" with his side's 2-2 draw with struggling Hull City at the KCOM Stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 00:42 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has said that he is "happy" with his side's 2-2 draw with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium this evening.

The Toffees twice came from behind to rescue a point, with Ross Barkley's late header securing the draw after earlier goals from Michael Dawson, Robert Snodgrass and David Marshall (own goal).

Koeman believes that his side had the chances to win the match, but was content with the character they showed to recover from going behind.

"I think the crowd loved this game because it was really open. Twice we showed great character and a good reaction," he told Sky Sports News.

"You can't stop a free kick specialist like Robert Snodgrass. We fought for everything. We had the better chances to win the game. You like to win every game, but sometimes you have to be happy with one point."

The result leaves Everton seventh in the Premier League table, nine points adrift of the top five.

Michael Dawson of Hull City celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Hull City and Liverpool at KC Stadium on April 28, 2015
