Dec 30, 2016 at 8pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
2-2
Everton
Dawson (7'), Snodgrass (65')
Elmohamady (62'), Maguire (83')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Marshall (45' og.), Barkley (84')
Jagielka (60'), Davies (75')

Result: Everton hit back to draw with Hull City

Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton twice come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Hull City in their Premier League fixture at the KCOM Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 21:59 UK

Ross Barkley's header six minutes from time has earned Everton a 2-2 draw away at Hull City.

It appeared that Hull were on their way to a welcome three points thanks to Robert Snodgrass's 25-yard free kick but they were to be denied by Barkley as Everton struck back for a deserved share of the spoils at the KCOM Stadium.

Hull went into the match having not scored for three games but they required just seven minutes to take the lead against the Merseyside outfit, who struggled to get going in the early stages.

A corner from the left was flicked on by Curtis Davies and Dawson was perfectly placed at the back post to volley into the net from six yards.

It took Everton until 12 minutes to register a shot on goal as Kevin Mirallas's deflected effort was fumbled wide of the post by Marshall, before Seamus Coleman headed against the post after meeting a cross from Gareth Barry.

Barkley then fired marginally wide from 14 yards out before Barry did the same from outside the box as Marshall was left beaten by his well-struck attempt from distance.

Back up the other end, Dieumerci Mbokani poked wide from eight yards but the forward was partly responsible for his team being pegged back with the final touch of the first half.

A corner from Mirallas should have been dealt with by Marshall but the Scottish stopper punched the ball into his own net as Mbokani tried to clear with his head.

After the restart, Everton made all of the early running with Marshall having to pull off an excellent one-handed save to tip a Romelu Lukaku effort onto the crossbar, before Mirallas and Barkley both failed to make the most of chances in and around the penalty area.

However, it was not long before Hull began to get themselves back into the match and Snodgrass was desperately unlucky not to find the top corner of the net, with his 30-yard free kick striking the angle of post and bar.

Dawson also missed the chance to net a second goal of the match when his half-volley at the back post was saved by Joel Robles but they eventually regained their lead through a moment of brilliance from Snodgrass, who found the top corner with a free kick from 25 yards.

The goal rocked Everton and despite Ronald Koeman tinkering with his tactics, they struggled for a response against a Hull side who were aware of the importance of hanging on to all three points.

However, with six minutes remaining, the Toffees were back on level terms thanks to Barkley, who got above the Hull defence to head home a cross from Leighton Baines.

Just before the start of added-on time, Toffees youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin should have won the game for his team when meeting a cross from the right but he somehow headed wide from just eight yards out.

It turned out to be the final chance of a see-saw game but neither side will head into 2017 with a result which does not do a lot for their targets in the Premier League this season.

Leighton Baines of Everton in action during a pre season friendly match between Heart of Midlothian and Everton FC at Tynecastle Stadium on July 26, 2015
Read Next:
Everton trio sign new contracts
>
View our homepages for Robert Snodgrass, Michael Dawson, Curtis Davies, David Marshall, Kevin Mirallas, Seamus Coleman, Gareth Barry, Ross Barkley, Dieumerci Mbokani, Romelu Lukaku, Joel Robles, Ronald Koeman, Leighton Baines, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Result: Everton hit back to draw with Hull City
 Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Hull City 2-2 Everton - as it happened
 Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United turn down offers for Morgan Schneiderlin
Dawson 'disappointed' with Everton drawTeam News: Ross Barkley returns for EvertonMilan 'negotiating Gerard Deulofeu loan'Pochettino plays down Barkley reportsPrem trio 'monitoring Barkley situation'
Everton pondering Balotelli move?Deulofeu attracting interest from Europe?Koeman: 'Everton interested in Lookman'Julian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'Report: Everton make Berahino enquiry
> Everton Homepage
More Hull City News
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Result: Everton hit back to draw with Hull City
 Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Hull City 2-2 Everton - as it happened
 Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Team News: Ross Barkley returns for Everton
Dawson 'disappointed' with Everton drawPhelan confirms interest in Arsenal defenderArsenal defender attracting loan interest?Mike Phelan: 'Penalty was turning point'Pep Guardiola: 'I enjoyed Man City win'
Result: Hull make Man City work hard for victoryTeam News: Four changes for Man CityLive Commentary: Hull City 0-3 Manchester City - as it happenedGuardiola expecting difficult Hull testLatest team news: Hull vs. Man City
> Hull City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton197662523227
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
> Full Version