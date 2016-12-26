James McCarthy out for up to three weeks

Everton boss Ronald Koeman reveals that James McCarthy is likely to miss up to three weeks with a hamstring injury, while Maarten Stekelenburg is a doubt for Boxing Day.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has revealed that James McCarthy is likely to miss up to three weeks with the injury he sustained during Monday's Merseyside derby with Liverpool.

McCarthy was forced off at half time at Goodison Park after picking up a hamstring problem, and he will now miss the Boxing Day trip to Leicester City.

Maarten Stekelenburg was also taken off in the game against Liverpool following a collision with Leighton Baines, and he too is a doubt to face the champions.

"I think Maarten Stekelenburg will be doubtful for Boxing Day and James McCarthy is out with a slight hamstring and that's bad news because he was doing well," Koeman told reporters.

"I am worried because of his many muscle problems but I think he can be back in two or three weeks."

Everton have won just two of their last 12 league games to leave them ninth in the table.