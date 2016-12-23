New Transfer Talk header

Michael Dawson among six players to extend Hull City deals

Michael Dawson of Hull City celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Hull City and Liverpool at KC Stadium on April 28, 2015
Six first-team players, including Michael Dawson and Abel Hernandez, extend their contacts with Hull City until the summer of 2018.
Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 at 12:00 UK

Six players, including Michael Dawson and Abel Hernandez, have extended their contacts with Hull City until the summer of 2018 after the club exercised their one-year option on each deal.

Club captain Dawson and highly-rated striker Hernandez have both signed on the dotted line, while fellow first-team players Jake Livermore, Harry Maguire, Andy Robertson and Robert Snodgrass have also committed.

Dawson, Maguire, Robertson, Snodgrass and Livermore were all part of the Hull team that lost 1-0 at West Ham United in the Premier League last weekend, but Hernandez is still on the sidelines with a groin problem.

The Tigers, who were promoted from the Championship last season, will look to move off the bottom of the Premier League table when they welcome Manchester City to the KCOM Stadium on December 26.

