Team News: Ross Barkley returns for Everton

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has recalled Ross Barkley into his starting lineup for the Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium this evening.

The England international is one of three changes to the side that beat Leicester City on Boxing Day, with captain Phil Jagielka and Enner Valencia also coming back into the side.

Aaron Lennon, Mason Holgate and Ramiro Funes Mori drop to the bench as a result, but Joel Robles keeps his place in goal due to the continued absence of the injured Maarten Stekelenburg.

Hull, meanwhile, make two changes to their side as they look to improve on a run of just one win in their last 16 league games to lift themselves off the bottom of the table.

Sam Clucas and Tom Huddlestone drop to the bench for Mike Phelan's side, being replaced by David Meyler and Adama Diomande as the Tigers switch to a suspected 4-3-3 formation.

Hull City: Marshall; Maguire, Davies, Dawson, Robertson; Elmohamady, Livermore, Meyler, Snodgrass; Diomande, Mbokani

Subs: Huddlestone, Clucas, Maloney, Jakupovic, Weir, Henriksen, Mason

Everton: Joel; Coleman, Jagielka, Williams, Baines; Gueye, Barry; Valencia, Barkley, Mirallas; Lukaku

Subs: Lennon, Cleverley, Funes Mori, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate, Hewelt

