Live Commentary: Hull City 2-2 Everton - as it happened

A mistake from David Marshall handed Everton their first goal before Ross Barkley headed home during the closing stages to earn the Toffees a share of the spoils.

However, Mike Phelan will be left disappointed after witnessing his side twice lead through goals from Michael Dawson and Robert Snodgrass .

9.54pm The full-time whistle goes at the KCOM Stadium and Everton have managed to earn a share of the spoils after twice coming from behind. There were periods in the game where they were poor but they probably deserved to earn a point from an entertaining game.

90+4 min FULL TIME: Hull City 2-2 Everton

90+3 min I suppose it was worth a go given the stage in the match but Mbokani's cross-come-shot from distance misses everyone and almost goes out for a throw-in.

90 min CHANCE! Calvert-Lewin should have made himself a hero! He gets on the end of a cross from the right but despite making a full connection from eight yards out, he heads wide! There will be four minutes of added-on time.

89 min If the score remains the same, Hull are at least moving off the bottom of the table but this would be seen as two points dropped rather than one gained.

87 min SUBSTITUTION! That's the end of the night for Mirallas, who is replaced by Funes Mori.

84 min It's a hammer blow for Hull. Everton have barely offered anything over the last 20 minutes but they are back on level terms. A cross from the left by Baines finds the head of Barkley and the midfielder is able to jump above the defence to head into the bottom corner from eight yards.

84 min GOAL! Hull City 2-2 Everton (Barkley)

83 min BOOKING! Maguire concedes a free kick in a threatening area and deservedly goes into the book but Everton make a complete mess of the set piece by taking it far too quickly and their hosts are able to clear.

79 min We are finally starting to see a bit more ambition from the visitors. They are struggling to carve out a clear-cut chance which will trouble Marshall but they are at least showing they are still active in this game.

75 min SUBSTITUTION! Koeman has seen enough of Valencia for one evening and introduces Dominic Calvert-Lewin in his place. It's another show of faith in the youngster.

72 min It will be interesting to see whether Phelan will persist with Mbokani and Diomande. He may be tempted to go more defensive but it's at this stage of the game where the two powerful forwards can hold up the ball and ease the pressure on their teammates.

69 min How the tide has turned. Everton are now offering nothing in the final third and Hull are pushing for a third. It's been all or nothing from both teams at various stages in this match.

65 min Snodgrass has shown in this game that he has an absolutely wand of a left foot. Just 10 minutes after hitting the bar with a free kick, he finds the top corner with Robles only able to get a hand to the ball as it went into the net. It's a stunning effort.

65 min GOAL! Hull City 2-1 Everton (Snodgrass)

64 min Just before that, Dawson had the chance to put Hull ahead. It was an opportunity much like the one he scored from in the first half but on this occasion, he volleyed straight at Robles from eight yards.

62 min BOOKING! Like buses, it's a yellow card for Elmohamady for a pull on Barkley. he can have no complaints either.

60 min BOOKING! That's an easy decision for the referee, who books Jagielka for a swipe on Mbokani. In all fairness to the defender, I don't think he sees him but it looks bad.

56 min SUBSTITUTION! Phelan decides to go early with his first change, introducing Clucas for Meyler.

55 min WOODWORK! This is a sensational effort from Snodgrass. He's all of 30 yards out but he hits the angle of post and bar with a curling effort which left Robles nowhere to be seen. Mbokani attempted a scissor kick with the rebound but he miscued it.

53 min SHOTS! Moments after Mirallas forced a solid stop out of Marshall, Barkley gets in behind the Hull defence but he attempts a side-footed effort rather than trying to drive the ball into the far corner and it doesn't pay off as Marshall claims.

51 min Hull looks terrified of Everton. They are backing off every time that Mirallas, Barkley or Lukaku get the ball. They really can't continue like this. Given their start to the first half, it's chalk and cheese.

48 min WOODWORK! You'd like to think that this save will do Marshall's confidence the world of good. Lukaku's deflected shot from the edge of the box seemed destined for the top corner but the fingertips of Marshall diverted it onto the crossbar.

46 min Hull get us back underway.

9.01pm The two teams are back out. Marshall has just put his hands up in apology to the fans behind the goal. Nice touch. This is a big 45 minutes for Hull now.

8.49pm What an end to the first half! It's calamitous if you are a Hull City supporter. A corner from Mirallas should be punched away by Marshall but he mis-times it and it goes into his own net. He was probably distracted by Mbokani but that is an howler of the highest order. To be a fly on the wall in that Hull dressing room...

45+2 min HALF TIME: Hull City 1-1 Everton

45+1 min GOAL! Hull City 1-1 Everton (Marshall own goal)

45 min SHOT! Mirallas has been Everton's best player in this half and he almost finds an equaliser for his side. He does well on the edge of the penalty area before firing a low shot on goal, but it's a yard wide of Marshall's post. The Scot may have had it covered anyway. There will be one minute of added-on time.

41 min This game has really started to open up the close we get to the break. It's normally the other way around! I think Hull sense that they can net a second here but they have to be careful. Everton have the quality up the other end to get back on level terms if they are given the chance.

38 min Barkley will probably incur the wrath of Koeman here, too. He makes little effort to stop a Hull attack and ends up committing a foul around 35 yards from goal. Snodgrass attempts to find Dawson with the set piece but Williams does well to head clear.

35 min Hull are still living dangerously at the back but there's a feeling of frustration building in the Everton side. Barkley gives away a needless free kick just outside of the Hull penalty area and the home side can clear the danger.

31 min CHANCE! It takes a mazy run from Maguire to create another chance for Hull. The defender makes at least 40 yards before passing to Snodgrass, whose low cross finds the boot of Diomande. However, he can only poke wide from eight yards after being put under pressure by Jagielka.

28 min SHOT! Barry is the next Everton player to try his luck and he comes just as close as Barkley, just from 245 yards inside of 14. His shot looks to be heading for the bottom corner and Marshall barely moves to try to save it, but it misses by less than a yard.

24 min CHANCE! The The Ross Barkley of two years ago may have scored this. I may be being a little harsh but the midfielder should have been finding the bottom corner from 14 yards rather than dragging his effort just wide. Everton continue to press.

21 min If Hull continue to defend like this, they aren't going to keep Everton out for much longer. A cross from the left shouldn't cause them any problems but a miss-kick almost results in a chance for Barkley inside the area.

18 min Hull are now starting to defend like a team who haven't kept a clean sheet in the league in 14 games. There have been no further chances for Everton but they can sense the fear in the home side's defence. They are starting to sit much deeper than they were at the start of this game.

WOODWORK! Remember when I said that I didn't think that there would be many goals in this match? Yeah...forget that! A cross from Barry finds the head of Coleman, who gets ahead of his marker to head the ball against the inside of the post before Hull manage to clear.

12 min SHOT! Everton finally produce something of note in the attacking third as Mirallas drifts inside onto his right foot. His shot should be easily dealt with by Marshall but a slight deflection leads to the the goalkeeper fumbling it wide for a corner.

11 min Everton have offered absolutely nothing in the final third apart from a Valencia cross which went straight to Dawson. They really have been that poor. Koeman must be furious, especially given the way they performed in the second half against Leicester on Boxing Day. It appears that the success from that afternoon has already been forgotten.

7 min Even at this early stage, it had been coming. After Jagielka clears from inside his own six-yard box, Hull win a corner and after the delivery was flicked on by Davies at the near post, Dawson was on hand at the back post to volley into the net from six yards out.

7 min GOAL! Hull City 1-0 Everton (Dawson)

4 min SHOT! Snodgrass has been Hull's go-to guy when it comes to goals this season and he almost nets another with a curling effort from the edge of the area. It just misses the far post but Phelan will be delighted with this start from his team.

3 min It's been a fast start from the home side and Robertson wastes no time in getting a cross into the box. It comes to nothing as a shot from the edge of the area is blocked but it appears that the Tigers will be looking to involve Mbokani and Diomande at every given opportunity.

1 min Everton get us underway.

7.57pm Here comes the two teams, who are making their out onto the pitch at the KCOM Stadium in fairly relaxed fashion. It's not quite a full house but it's not far off. That's a good effort for this time of year.

7.52pm PREDICTION! Despite the goalscoring exploits of Lukaku, I really can't see too many goals being scored in this game. Hull have been shaky at the back but Everton have lost five of their nine away games this season and may want to keep things tight at the back against a three-man Hull attack. We are predicting a 1-1 draw.

7.49pm There's been much talk over the future of Everton striker Romelu Lukaku , who the Toffees are trying to tie down to an extended contract at Goodison Park. It remains to be seen what the Belgian will do given his desire to play Champions League football but there's no doubting that he is fully committed to trying to help Everton to European football next season. He's offered a return of 10 goals from 16 starts and one substitute appearance this season, including three goals in Everton's last two away games at Watford and Leicester. Playing on the counter-attack seems to suit the 23-year-old.

7.43pm On New Year's Day in 2015, the clubs met at the KCOM Stadium and goals from Ahmed Elmohamady and Nikica Jelavic earned Hull a 2-0 victory . However, it wasn't enough to help Steve Bruce's team secure survival at the end of the season, although as it turned out, their return to the Championship was only a 12-month stay.

7.39pm HEAD TO HEAD! There have been just 23 matches between the two teams, with Hull winning seven times in comparison to nine victories for Everton. Nine of those matches have come since Hull gained promotion to the Premier League in 2008 and Everton have managed victories in six of those matches. However, they were not successful the last time the two teams faced off almost two years ago...

7.35pm Everton are in a similar situation further up the table. While they will be relatively happy with their current position of seventh, they are still some way away from their next target of sixth. An in-form Manchester United currently occupy that place and you would have thought the gap will only increase if the Toffees fail to gain maximum points from the division's bottom side.

7.32pm While Hull will be hoping that they can return to winning ways tonight, it won't be enough to help them out of the relegation zone. The Tigers currently sit four points adrift of 17th-place Crystal Palace and they will be fully aware that they have to close that gap sooner rather than later. Hull have recorded just six points since recording back-to-back victories at the start of the campaign and another extended losing run either side of the new year may leave them with too much work to do in the second half of the campaign.

7.27pm Here's the thoughts of Phelan ahead of tonight's game. It's not exactly positive that he is already talking about falling a goal behind... 💬 | Mike Phelan insists @HullCity fans have big role to play against @Everton at the KCOM tonight #HULEVE pic.twitter.com/8rK3Rd6ceG — Hull City (@HullCity) 30 December 2016



7.25pm You may have saw earlier that the Championship fixture between Brighton & Hove Albion and Cardiff City has been postponed due to fog but there are no such problems (at the moment...) at the KCOM Stadium. I'm sure the players are delighted with the temperatures too after how cold it was last night!

7.21pm As for Everton, Ronald Koeman has made three alterations to his team, despite their success at the King Power Stadium. Ross Barkley makes his return to the starting XI, as does Phil Jagielka and Enner Valencia. Dropping out of the team are Ramiro Funes Mori, Mason Holgate and Aaron Lennon.

7.18pm Mike Phelan has made two alterations to his starting lineup, with David Meyler and Adama Diomande coming in for Sam Clucas and Tom Huddlestone. It's a positive move by Phelan who includes all three of Robert Snodgrass Dieumerci Mbokani and Diomande.

7.14pm EVERTON SUBSTITUTES: Lennon, Cleverley, Funes Mori, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate, Hewelt

7.14pm EVERTON XI: Joel; Coleman, Jagielka, Williams, Baines; Gueye, Barry; Valencia, Barkley, Mirallas; Lukaku

7.13pm HULL CITY SUBSTITUTES: Huddlestone, Clucas, Maloney, Jakupovic, Weir, Henriksen, Mason

7.12pm HULL CITY XI: Marshall; Maguire, Davies, Dawson, Robertson; Elmohamady, Livermore, Meyler, Snodgrass; Diomande, Mbokani

7.10pm Anyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news, starting with the home side.

7.09pm It's fair to say that the two teams head into this match in different spirits. While Everton are on a high after their 2-0 victory away at Leicester City, Hull have suffered three successive defeats, the last of which was a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester City on Boxing Day. The Tigers kept City out until midway through the second half but they ultimately slipped to a heavy setback.

7.06pm We may be just 29 hours away from the end of 2016 but there is still time for plenty of Premier League action. As New Year's Eve is a Saturday this year, a number of top-flight games will take place tomorrow afternoon but first, it's the turn of Hull City and Everton to do battle as they look to end the year on a positive note.