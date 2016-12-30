New Transfer Talk header

Mike Phelan confirms interest in Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Hull City manager Mike Phelan confirms that he is keen to sign Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson on loan for the rest of the season.
Hull City manager Mike Phelan has revealed that he has been left "encouraged" by talks over a potential loan deal for Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson.

It has been reported that as many as five clubs are keen to sign Jenkinson during the January transfer window, and Phelan has confirmed that he would like to add the right-back to his squad as he looks to move the Tigers away from the relegation zone.

Phelan told reporters: "Yes, he's been spoken about but there are a few others in the hat for Carl.

"I would love him to come here. I've spoken to staff at Arsenal and I've been encouraged by it."

Jenkinson has made five appearances for the Gunners since making his return from a long-term knee injury in October.

