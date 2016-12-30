Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is reportedly in the thoughts of a number of Premier League bosses, who will pounce if he is made available to buy next month.

The England international has struggled to adapt to manager Ronald Koeman's methods since he arrived in the summer and is now into the final 18 months of his contract.

Koeman has publicly criticised the 23-year-old on a number of occasions, while also leaving him out of the starting lineup at times on the back of disappointing performances.

It emerged last week that the Dutchman may look to offload Barkley in the New Year in order to free up some further funds and, according to The Telegraph, a trio of top-flight rivals are closely monitoring the situation.

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea are all said to be in the hunt, though it is claimed that both Barkley and Koeman are in no rush to make a decision and may instead wait until the end of the season to reassess the situation.

Barkley has two goals and two assists in 16 Premier League appearances this term, while also finding the net in one of his two EFL Cup outings.