New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Premier League trio 'monitoring Ross Barkley situation'

Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is reportedly in the thoughts of a number of Premier League bosses, who will pounce if he is made available to buy next month.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 10:04 UK

A string of Premier League teams are reportedly considering a bid for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, who may be free to leave Goodison Park in January.

The England international has struggled to adapt to manager Ronald Koeman's methods since he arrived in the summer and is now into the final 18 months of his contract.

Koeman has publicly criticised the 23-year-old on a number of occasions, while also leaving him out of the starting lineup at times on the back of disappointing performances.

It emerged last week that the Dutchman may look to offload Barkley in the New Year in order to free up some further funds and, according to The Telegraph, a trio of top-flight rivals are closely monitoring the situation.

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea are all said to be in the hunt, though it is claimed that both Barkley and Koeman are in no rush to make a decision and may instead wait until the end of the season to reassess the situation.

Barkley has two goals and two assists in 16 Premier League appearances this term, while also finding the net in one of his two EFL Cup outings.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman planning Barkley, Sissoko swap?
>
View our homepages for Ross Barkley, Ronald Koeman, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Premier League trio 'monitoring Ross Barkley situation'
 Mathieu Debuchy of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
Arsene Wenger accuses full-back Mathieu Debuchy of lying
 Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Massimiliano Allegri interested in replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal?
Debuchy: 'I want to leave Arsenal'Klopp: 'Oxlade-Chamberlain links complete nonsense'Liverpool to make move for Arsenal midfielder?Arsenal defender attracting loan interest?Wilshere tips Chelsea to win PL title
Julian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'Lauren hails "world-class" BellerinAgent confirms PL interest in KessieWenger: 'Clubs must stop player stockpiling'Arsenal considering deal for Hednesford defender?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Premier League trio 'monitoring Ross Barkley situation'
 Eden Hazard of Chelsea celebrates scoring during the Barclays Premier League match between Cheslea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on February 8, 2014
Eden Hazard 'scored hat-trick hours after being drunk', claims former teammate
 Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Harry Redknapp planning Chelsea raid if named Swansea City boss?
Newcastle 'waiting on Loftus-Cheek'Obuh: 'Conte should give chance to Omeruo'Wilshere tips Chelsea to win PL titleAgent confirms PL interest in KessieChelsea 'make £21m Franck Kessie bid'
Hazard: 'Chelsea better than two seasons ago'Shanghai GM: 'Oscar unhappy on Chelsea bench'Courtois: 'Fear of failure spurring Chelsea on'Man City, Chelsea join race for N'Zonzi?Valencia 'confident of Mikel deal'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Premier League trio 'monitoring Ross Barkley situation'
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino impressed by resolve of Tottenham Hotspur
Vertonghen escapes action for 'slap'Dele Alli: 'Spurs made big statement'Kane pleased with "comfortable" winResult: Spurs recover to cruise past 10-man SouthamptonTeam News: Sissoko recalled to Spurs starting lineup
Julian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'Pochettino: 'Saints fans cared about me'Pochettino: 'Prolonged break no advantage'Spurs hoping to tie Alderweireld down?Koeman planning Barkley, Sissoko swap?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Everton News
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Premier League trio 'monitoring Ross Barkley situation'
 A close-up shot of new Liverpool signing Mario Balotelli at the Etihad on August 25, 2014
Report: Everton pondering Mario Balotelli move
 Everton's Spanish midfielder Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Sunderland at Goodison Park in Liverpool on November 1, 2015.
Gerard Deulofeu attracting interest from Europe?
Koeman: 'Everton interested in Lookman'Julian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'Report: Everton make Berahino enquiryResult: Leicester slump to Everton defeatTeam News: Stekelenburg out for Everton
Everton lining up Adam Webster bid?Koeman planning Barkley, Sissoko swap?Mourinho: 'Schneiderlin can leave for right price'Koeman: 'Lukaku big part of Everton future'Ronald Koeman: 'It is a difficult time'
> Everton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version