Gerard Deulofeu attracting interest from Europe?

Everton's Spanish midfielder Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Sunderland at Goodison Park in Liverpool on November 1, 2015.
© Getty Images
Deportivo La Coruna and Marseille are both interested in signing Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu during the January transfer window.
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 17:26 UK

Deulofeu has made 11 appearances for the Toffees in the Premier League this season but just four of those appearances have come from the start.

Deulofeu has made 11 appearances for the Toffees in the Premier League this season but just four of those appearances have come from the start.

According to AS, that has encouraged both Deportivo and Marseille to try to sign the 22-year-old during the January transfer window.

It has been claimed that Ronald Koeman is prepared to part ways with the Spaniard, whether that be on a permanent or temporary basis.

However, while Deulofeu's wages could prove to be an issue for Deportivo, Marseille are likely to have the funds to push through a deal after recently being taken over.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman on September 10, 2016
