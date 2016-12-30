Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino denies reports that he could launch a move for unsettled Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has played down suggestions that he could launch a move for unsettled Everton midfielder Ross Barkley in the January transfer window.

It has been claimed that Spurs are one of three Premier League clubs closely monitoring Barkley's situation on Merseyside, with the England international currently in a contact stand-off at Goodison Park.

Pochettino, however, has said that he 'does not know where that rumour has come from' and will not enter the transfer market in January unless there is someone who will "definitely benefit" the team.

"I don't expect to do some business, because I am happy with the squad that I have. I think it's not the right moment. Only if it's a person who will definitely benefit us - otherwise, no," Pochettino told reporters.

"I don't know where that rumour [about Everton's Ross Barkley] has come from. It's not from myself or from my staff, that is sure. Then if some people from the club created that rumour, I don't know, or if it's from outside.

"We are very calm and consistent with our philosophy, and the way we are developing our game. We cannot stop rumours, and we cannot confirm every time whether rumours are true or otherwise."

Tottenham have also been credited with an interest in Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, although Eagles boss Sam Allardyce has played down talk of a departure.