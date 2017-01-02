Team News: Two changes for Hull City

Mike Phelan makes two changes to his Hull City side for this afternoon's trip to West Bromwich Albion.

Sam Clucas and Tom Huddlestone are preferred to Andrew Robertson and David Meyler as the Tigers try to improve on a run of form that has seen them pick up one win in their last 17 games in the league.

Ahmed Elmohamady and Dieumerci Mbokani are available and start the game, ahead of leaving for Africa Cup of Nations duty for Egypt and DR Congo respectively.

There are also two changes for the Baggies, playing their 400th match in the Premier League, following their victory over Southampton.

Despite scoring on his first start of the season last time out, Hal Robson-Kanu finds himself back on the bench as Salomon Rondon returns to the XI. Elsewhere, James Morrison comes in at the expense of Allan Nyom.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Brunt; Yacob, Fletcher; Phillips, Morrison, Chadli; Rondon

Subs: Myhill, Nyom, Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Gardner, McClean, Galloway

Hull City: Marshall; Maguire, Davies, Dawson; Elmohamady, Huddlestone, Livermore, Clucas; Snodgrass; Mbokani, Diomande

Subs: Jakupovic, Robertson, Meyler, Maloney, Weir, Henriksen, Mason