Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-0
Hull City
Team News: Two changes for Hull City

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Mike Phelan makes two changes to his Hull City side for this afternoon's trip to West Bromwich Albion.
Mike Phelan has made two changes to his Hull City side for this afternoon's trip to West Bromwich Albion.

Sam Clucas and Tom Huddlestone are preferred to Andrew Robertson and David Meyler as the Tigers try to improve on a run of form that has seen them pick up one win in their last 17 games in the league.

Ahmed Elmohamady and Dieumerci Mbokani are available and start the game, ahead of leaving for Africa Cup of Nations duty for Egypt and DR Congo respectively.

There are also two changes for the Baggies, playing their 400th match in the Premier League, following their victory over Southampton.

Despite scoring on his first start of the season last time out, Hal Robson-Kanu finds himself back on the bench as Salomon Rondon returns to the XI. Elsewhere, James Morrison comes in at the expense of Allan Nyom.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Brunt; Yacob, Fletcher; Phillips, Morrison, Chadli; Rondon
Subs: Myhill, Nyom, Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Gardner, McClean, Galloway

Hull City: Marshall; Maguire, Davies, Dawson; Elmohamady, Huddlestone, Livermore, Clucas; Snodgrass; Mbokani, Diomande
Subs: Jakupovic, Robertson, Meyler, Maloney, Weir, Henriksen, Mason

Hull City manager Mike Phelan watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Mike Phelan: 'It is a terrific point'
