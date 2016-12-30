New Transfer Talk header

James McClean of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on September 19, 2015
James McClean signs a new contract at West Bromwich Albion to keep him at The Hawthorns until 2019, with the option of a further year.
West Bromwich Albion have announced that midfielder James McClean has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2019.

The Republic of Ireland international becomes the latest player to extend his current terms at The Hawthorns, joining James Morrison, Craig Gardner and Ben Foster in doing so.

McClean, who joined the Baggies from Wigan Athletic last year and has also previously represented Sunderland in the Premier League, has the option of a further year as part of the agreement.

Manager Tony Pulis told Albion's official website: "James thoroughly deserves this and has worked hard to achieve it. James's attitude and commitment to the group is first class and I'm delighted to see that approach rewarded in this way."

McClean has made 15 appearances for West Brom in the top flight this season, while also featuring five times for national side Ireland.

