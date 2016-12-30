Dec 30, 2016 at 8pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
2-2
Everton
Dawson (7'), Snodgrass (65')
Elmohamady (62'), Maguire (83')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Marshall (45' og.), Barkley (84')
Jagielka (60'), Davies (75')

Michael Dawson 'disappointed' with Everton draw

Michael Dawson of Hull City celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Hull City and Liverpool at KC Stadium on April 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Hull City captain Michael Dawson describes his side's 2-2 draw with Everton at the KCOM Stadium as a "big disappointment".
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 22:09 UK

Hull City captain Michael Dawson has described his side's 2-2 draw with Everton at the KCOM Stadium this evening as a "big disappointment".

The Tigers led twice through goals from Dawson and Robert Snodgrass, but they were pegged back on each occasion as first David Marshall scored an own goal before Ross Barkley rescued a point for the Toffees.

However, despite failing to see out the victory, the draw takes Hull off bottom of the table and Dawson is hopeful that they can build on their performance.

"Going ahead twice at home... it's a big disappointment to concede," he told Sky Sports News.

"The result takes us off the bottom and we will try to build on that. Results have not quite gone our way in recent weeks but we will keep fighting."

Hull face West Bromwich Albion on Monday in their first match of 2017.

General view of the Madjeski Stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leicester City at Madejski Stadium on April 14, 2014
Read Next:
Reading vs. Fulham abandoned at half time
>
View our homepages for Michael Dawson, Robert Snodgrass, David Marshall, Ross Barkley, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Result: Everton hit back to draw with Hull City
 Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Hull City 2-2 Everton - as it happened
 Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Team News: Ross Barkley returns for Everton
Phelan confirms interest in Arsenal defenderArsenal defender attracting loan interest?Mike Phelan: 'Penalty was turning point'Pep Guardiola: 'I enjoyed Man City win'Result: Hull make Man City work hard for victory
Team News: Four changes for Man CityLive Commentary: Hull City 0-3 Manchester City - as it happenedGuardiola expecting difficult Hull testLatest team news: Hull vs. Man CityPhelan "looking forward" to City clash
> Hull City Homepage
More Everton News
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Result: Everton hit back to draw with Hull City
 Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Hull City 2-2 Everton - as it happened
 Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United turn down offers for Morgan Schneiderlin
Team News: Ross Barkley returns for EvertonMilan 'negotiating Gerard Deulofeu loan'Pochettino plays down Barkley reportsPrem trio 'monitoring Barkley situation'Everton pondering Balotelli move?
Deulofeu attracting interest from Europe?Koeman: 'Everton interested in Lookman'Julian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'Report: Everton make Berahino enquiryResult: Leicester slump to Everton defeat
> Everton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton197662523227
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
> Full Version