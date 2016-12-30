Hull City captain Michael Dawson describes his side's 2-2 draw with Everton at the KCOM Stadium as a "big disappointment".

Hull City captain Michael Dawson has described his side's 2-2 draw with Everton at the KCOM Stadium this evening as a "big disappointment".

The Tigers led twice through goals from Dawson and Robert Snodgrass, but they were pegged back on each occasion as first David Marshall scored an own goal before Ross Barkley rescued a point for the Toffees.

However, despite failing to see out the victory, the draw takes Hull off bottom of the table and Dawson is hopeful that they can build on their performance.

"Going ahead twice at home... it's a big disappointment to concede," he told Sky Sports News.

"The result takes us off the bottom and we will try to build on that. Results have not quite gone our way in recent weeks but we will keep fighting."

Hull face West Bromwich Albion on Monday in their first match of 2017.