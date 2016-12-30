Hull City manager Mike Phelan describes his side's 2-2 draw with Everton as a "terrific point" despite having led twice at the KCOM Stadium.

The Tigers climbed off the bottom of the table courtesy of the point, but had the opportunity to end their seven-match winless streak having led twice.

However, a bizarre own goal from David Marshall cancelled out Michael Dawson's opener before second-half goals from Robert Snodgrass and Ross Barkley.

"I think it's a terrific point. The goal we conceded at the end of the first half changes your whole way of thinking," Phelan told Sky Sports News.

"We produced a battling performance and I'm pleased with the players. We are in a battle for the rest of the season but we're up for it.

"Mistakes happen. I can remember many keepers and outfield players making mistakes. In the second half he pulled off a couple of important saves."

Hull will drop back to the bottom of the table if Swansea City avoid defeat against Bournemouth on New Year's Eve.