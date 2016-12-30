Dec 30, 2016 at 8pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
2-2
Everton
Dawson (7'), Snodgrass (65')
Elmohamady (62'), Maguire (83')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Marshall (45' og.), Barkley (84')
Jagielka (60'), Davies (75')

Mike Phelan delighted with "terrific" point

Hull City manager Mike Phelan watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Hull City manager Mike Phelan describes his side's 2-2 draw with Everton as a "terrific point" despite having led twice at the KCOM Stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 00:42 UK

Hull City manager Mike Phelan has described his side's 2-2 draw with Everton at the KCOM Stadium this evening as a "terrific point".

The Tigers climbed off the bottom of the table courtesy of the point, but had the opportunity to end their seven-match winless streak having led twice.

However, a bizarre own goal from David Marshall cancelled out Michael Dawson's opener before second-half goals from Robert Snodgrass and Ross Barkley.

"I think it's a terrific point. The goal we conceded at the end of the first half changes your whole way of thinking," Phelan told Sky Sports News.

"We produced a battling performance and I'm pleased with the players. We are in a battle for the rest of the season but we're up for it.

"Mistakes happen. I can remember many keepers and outfield players making mistakes. In the second half he pulled off a couple of important saves."

Hull will drop back to the bottom of the table if Swansea City avoid defeat against Bournemouth on New Year's Eve.

Michael Dawson of Hull City celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Hull City and Liverpool at KC Stadium on April 28, 2015
