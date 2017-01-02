Hull City manager Mike Phelan accuses his side of not 'carrying out the basics' in their 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

Hull City manager Mike Phelan has bemoaned his side's inability to "carry out the basics" in their 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

The Tigers had led the encounter through Robert Snodgrass, who scored their first away goal since October with 20 minutes gone, but were undone in the second half as Chris Brunt, Gareth McAuley and James Morrison all found the net for the hosts.

"We didn't carry out the basics of marking at set pieces," Phelan told reporters afterwards. "Everyone has a man and marker. If you switch off you get punished when you're in a dominant situation.

"We played an excellent first half but within five minutes the game was changed. It shouldn't happen. We should be a lot more disciplined and focused.

"You have to do the dirty bits at times. Taking responsibility, marking your men and seeing it through. If you are not going to do that you are going to suffer."

The result left Hull 19th in the Premier League table, three points from safety.