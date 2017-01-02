Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
3-1
Hull City
Brunt (49'), McAuley (62'), Morrison (73')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Snodgrass (21')

Mike Phelan: "We didn't carry out the basics"

Hull City manager Mike Phelan watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Hull City manager Mike Phelan accuses his side of not 'carrying out the basics' in their 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 18:04 UK

Hull City manager Mike Phelan has bemoaned his side's inability to "carry out the basics" in their 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

The Tigers had led the encounter through Robert Snodgrass, who scored their first away goal since October with 20 minutes gone, but were undone in the second half as Chris Brunt, Gareth McAuley and James Morrison all found the net for the hosts.

"We didn't carry out the basics of marking at set pieces," Phelan told reporters afterwards. "Everyone has a man and marker. If you switch off you get punished when you're in a dominant situation.

"We played an excellent first half but within five minutes the game was changed. It shouldn't happen. We should be a lot more disciplined and focused.

"You have to do the dirty bits at times. Taking responsibility, marking your men and seeing it through. If you are not going to do that you are going to suffer."

The result left Hull 19th in the Premier League table, three points from safety.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12Watford196492334-1122
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version