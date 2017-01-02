Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
3-1
Hull City
Brunt (49'), McAuley (62'), Morrison (73')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Snodgrass (21')

Mike Phelan: 'Hull City need to be braver'

Hull City manager Mike Phelan watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Hull City manager Mike Phelan challenges his side to be "braver" and warns that there is no room for "pretty boys" in a relegation battle.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 21:34 UK

Hull City manager Mike Phelan has insisted that there is no room for "pretty boys" in a relegation battle.

The Tigers took the lead during this afternoon's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion, but poor defending saw them ultimately succumb to a 3-1 defeat at The Hawthorns.

Hull are now winless in nine league games and sit three points from safety, and Phelan stressed the importance of his side showing more bravery if they want to stay up.

"We have to be more courageous and braver and sometimes take a knock. You can't just be a pretty boy, you have to get your body or something on it," he told reporters.

"When it is a one-on-one situation you have to carry out that duty. For 45 minutes that was probably as good as we have played. We got the goal and we were in control, but the game doesn't last 45 minutes and we suffered again.

"You can't win games by playing nice neat football, you have to do the dirty bits at the other end. There's only so much we can prepare and the staff do it really well and the players are aware of that. After the game it's annoying they didn't carry those bits of detail out."

Hull's next Premier League game comes at home to Bournemouth on January 14.

Hull City manager Mike Phelan watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Read Next:
Phelan: "We didn't carry out the basics"
>
View our homepages for Mike Phelan, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Hull City manager Mike Phelan watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Mike Phelan: 'Hull City need to be braver'
 Hull City manager Mike Phelan watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Mike Phelan plays down January move for Samuel Eto'o
 Hull City manager Mike Phelan watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Mike Phelan: "We didn't carry out the basics"
Result: West Brom come from behind to see off HullTeam News: Two changes for Hull CityMike Phelan: 'It is a terrific point'Koeman "happy" with Everton drawDawson 'disappointed' with Everton draw
Result: Everton hit back to draw with Hull CityTeam News: Ross Barkley returns for EvertonLive Commentary: Hull City 2-2 Everton - as it happenedPhelan confirms interest in Arsenal defenderArsenal defender attracting loan interest?
> Hull City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12Watford196492334-1122
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version