Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Carrow Road
Attendance: 26,442
NorwichNorwich City
3-0
DerbyDerby County
Oliveira (15', 78', 80')
Pinto (81')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Keogh (41'), Carson (67')
Butterfield (66')

Steve McClaren slams "poor" Jacob Butterfield decision

Newcastle United's English head coach Steve McClaren applauds on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane in north London on December 13, 2015.
© Getty Images
Derby County manager Steve McClaren describes referee Darren Bond's decision to send off Jacob Butterfield in their defeat at Norwich City as "poor".
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 21:05 UK

Derby County manager Steve McClaren has hit out at referee Darren Bond for his "poor decision" to send off Jacob Butterfield in their 3-0 defeat at Norwich City on Monday afternoon.

The midfielder received his marching orders midway through the second period after a lunge on Wes Hoolahan and the Canaries quickly made the most of their numerical advantage as Nelson Oliveira added his second and third goals of the day.

"The sending-off was a major decision. I felt it was a poor decision and one that changed the match," McClaren told the club's website.

"Jacob's feet were on the ground, he was going for the ball – he even got a bit of it – but I think the reaction of the player and the reaction of the crowd affected the referee's assistant and the referee.

"We will look at it again and we will look to appeal."

The result meant that McClaren's side missed out on the opportunity to move into the top six.

Nelson Oliveira in action for Benfica on July 23, 2014
