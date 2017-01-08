Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals that captain Jordan Henderson is a doubt for the FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle due to a heel injury.

Henderson limped off in the second half of his side's 1-0 win over Manchester City on New Year's Eve with a heel injury, which also forced him to miss this afternoon's 2-2 draw with Sunderland.

Klopp admitted that he is unsure about the full extent of Henderson's injury, but expects his captain to miss this weekend's third-round clash at Anfield.

"I don't know [how long he will be out for] exactly. Hopefully it's not too serious, but the FA Cup will be difficult," he told reporters.

Henderson had previously started all 19 of Liverpool's Premier League games this season.