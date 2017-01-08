Jan 8, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle

Jordan Henderson a doubt for Plymouth Argyle FA Cup clash

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals that captain Jordan Henderson is a doubt for the FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle due to a heel injury.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Jordan Henderson is a doubt to face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Henderson limped off in the second half of his side's 1-0 win over Manchester City on New Year's Eve with a heel injury, which also forced him to miss this afternoon's 2-2 draw with Sunderland.

Klopp admitted that he is unsure about the full extent of Henderson's injury, but expects his captain to miss this weekend's third-round clash at Anfield.

"I don't know [how long he will be out for] exactly. Hopefully it's not too serious, but the FA Cup will be difficult," he told reporters.

Henderson had previously started all 19 of Liverpool's Premier League games this season.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
