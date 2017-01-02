Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plays down the ankle injury sustained by Daniel Sturridge during his side's 2-2 draw with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down concerns over an ankle injury sustained by Daniel Sturridge during his side's 2-2 draw with Sunderland this afternoon.

Sturridge opened the scoring on his first Premier League start since October, but was forced off in the second half following a challenge by Papy Djilobodji.

James Milner was also withdrawn at half time after picking up a knock, but Klopp is hopeful that both players will be available again soon.

"[Sturridge] got a knock on his right ankle. I don't think it's too bad," he told reporters.

"[Milner] felt like he got a knock on the calf, but he didn't know exactly if he got a knock. So then we needed to be really careful, so that's why we made a change."

Liverpool's next match sees them host Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Sunday.