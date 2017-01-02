Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
2-2
Liverpool
Defoe (25' pen., 84' pen.)
Rodwell (13'), Larsson (51')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sturridge (20'), Mane (72')
Milner (30'), Mane (83'), Lallana (83')

Jurgen Klopp plays down Daniel Sturridge ankle injury

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plays down the ankle injury sustained by Daniel Sturridge during his side's 2-2 draw with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 21:10 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down concerns over an ankle injury sustained by Daniel Sturridge during his side's 2-2 draw with Sunderland this afternoon.

Sturridge opened the scoring on his first Premier League start since October, but was forced off in the second half following a challenge by Papy Djilobodji.

James Milner was also withdrawn at half time after picking up a knock, but Klopp is hopeful that both players will be available again soon.

"[Sturridge] got a knock on his right ankle. I don't think it's too bad," he told reporters.

"[Milner] felt like he got a knock on the calf, but he didn't know exactly if he got a knock. So then we needed to be really careful, so that's why we made a change."

Liverpool's next match sees them host Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates with manager Jurgen Klopp following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Read Next:
Klopp hopeful over Henderson injury
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Daniel Sturridge, Papy Djilobodji, James Milner, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Title rivals will drop points'
 Patrick van Aanholt and Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on February 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool - as it happened
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Result: Jermain Defoe brace denies Liverpool
Klopp plays down Sturridge ankle injuryMoyes: 'Sunderland deserved the draw'Klopp: 'I can't explain Liverpool draw'Team News: Sturridge back for LiverpoolLiverpool target Benfica's Jimenez?
Klopp: 'Quick turnaround not an excuse'Liverpool 'not interested in Joe Hart'Klopp happy to keep "annoying" ChelseaKlopp hopeful over Henderson injuryKlopp: 'Liverpool defence was outstanding'
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12Watford196492334-1122
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand