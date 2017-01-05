Middlesbrough announce that goalkeeper Tomas Mejias has left the club to join Rayo Vallecano on loan.

Middlesbrough have announced that goalkeeper Tomas Mejias has left the club to join Rayo Vallecano on a short-team loan deal.

The 27-year-old, who joined Boro from Real Madrid in 2014, will finish the season in the Spanish second division.

Mejias has not made a single appearance this season due to Victor Valdes and Brad Guzan standing in his way, and he was limited to cup competitions in the 2015-16 campaign.

Boro confirmed the news via their official website shortly after their midfielder Julien De Sart joined Derby County on loan for the remainder of the season.

Aitor Karanka's side currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, four points above the relegation zone.