Hull City have reportedly reached an agreement with Marco Silva for the Portuguese coach to become the club's new manager.

Tigers vice-chairman Ehab Allam revealed on Wednesday evening that the club aim to make a swift appointment following the dismissal of Mike Phelan earlier this week.

After becoming full-time manager of Hull in October, Phelan oversaw just one victory in 13 Premier League games, which has left the club at the bottom of the table, three points from safety at the midway stage of the season.

Former Olympiacos boss Silva emerged as the bookies' favourite yesterday, and according to Sky Sports News, the 39-year-old's arrival could be announced today after agreeing the move.

It is believed that Silva, who has been out of work since leaving Olympiacos last summer for personal reasons, held talks with the Tigers on Wednesday.

The Portuguese coach guided his former club to a record 43rd league title in Greece in his one and only season in charge, and he has also previously managed Estoril Praia and Sporting Lisbon.