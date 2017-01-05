Crowd generic

Hull City

Hull City agree deal to appoint Marco Silva as new manager?

Olympiacos' Portuguese coach Marco Silva celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League football match between Olympiacos and Dinamo Zagreb at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Athens on November 4, 2015
Hull City reportedly agree a deal to appoint Marco Silva as the club's new manager.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 09:50 UK

Hull City have reportedly reached an agreement with Marco Silva for the Portuguese coach to become the club's new manager.

Tigers vice-chairman Ehab Allam revealed on Wednesday evening that the club aim to make a swift appointment following the dismissal of Mike Phelan earlier this week.

After becoming full-time manager of Hull in October, Phelan oversaw just one victory in 13 Premier League games, which has left the club at the bottom of the table, three points from safety at the midway stage of the season.

Former Olympiacos boss Silva emerged as the bookies' favourite yesterday, and according to Sky Sports News, the 39-year-old's arrival could be announced today after agreeing the move.

It is believed that Silva, who has been out of work since leaving Olympiacos last summer for personal reasons, held talks with the Tigers on Wednesday.

The Portuguese coach guided his former club to a record 43rd league title in Greece in his one and only season in charge, and he has also previously managed Estoril Praia and Sporting Lisbon.

Sporting's head coach Marco Silva looks on before the UEFA Champions League Group G football match Sporting CP vs Chelsea FC at Alvalade XXI stadium in Lisbon on September 30, 2014
Hull to make appointment before weekend
