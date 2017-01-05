General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City 'hope to keep Alan Curtis at club, despite initially sacking him'

Swansea City are reportedly keen to keep Alan Curtis at the club, despite initially sacking him following Paul Clement's arrival.
Swansea City are reportedly keen to give Alan Curtis a role at the club, despite initially relieving him of his duties following Paul Clement's appointment.

According to The Independent, Curtis was sacked via text message by chairman Huw Jenkins yesterday morning after learning that Clement did not want the coach in his backroom team.

Curtis has been part of the Welsh club for 45 years after joining them in his playing days as a 17-year-old, and it is believed that there has been a case of miscommunication regarding his position.

The Swans reportedly intended for Curtis to have a few days off while Clement decided on his coaching staff, and they do not want to cut ties with the stalwart entirely.

The former forward was in caretaker charge of the first team following the sacking of Bob Bradley.

