Bayern Munich appoint Hermann Gerland as their new assistant following the departure of Paul Clement, who is expected to be confirmed as Swansea City boss on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich have named Hermann Gerland as Carlo Ancelotti's new assistant after granting Paul Clement permission to talk to Swansea City over the vacant managerial job.

The former Derby Count boss is thought to have agreed a two-and-a-half year deal to take over the Premier League strugglers following the sacking of Bob Bradley last month.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that Clement "expressed a desire" to return to English football and was therefore granted the chance to discuss terms with Swansea, with the German giants moving quickly to bring in a new replacement.

"Paul has been a professional, loyal and capable coach for us," Rummenigge told the club's official website. "We did not want to stand in his way of becoming a manager in the Premier League. We wish him all the best for the future."

Gerland coached Bayern's reserve side for eight years until 2009 before taking over first-team duties, where he has since assisted Louis van Gaal, Jupp Heynckes and Pep Guardiola.