Bayern Munich appoint new assistant as Paul Clement closes in on Swansea City

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
© Getty Images
Bayern Munich appoint Hermann Gerland as their new assistant following the departure of Paul Clement, who is expected to be confirmed as Swansea City boss on Tuesday.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 11:58 UK

Bayern Munich have named Hermann Gerland as Carlo Ancelotti's new assistant after granting Paul Clement permission to talk to Swansea City over the vacant managerial job.

The former Derby Count boss is thought to have agreed a two-and-a-half year deal to take over the Premier League strugglers following the sacking of Bob Bradley last month.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that Clement "expressed a desire" to return to English football and was therefore granted the chance to discuss terms with Swansea, with the German giants moving quickly to bring in a new replacement.

"Paul has been a professional, loyal and capable coach for us," Rummenigge told the club's official website. "We did not want to stand in his way of becoming a manager in the Premier League. We wish him all the best for the future."

Gerland coached Bayern's reserve side for eight years until 2009 before taking over first-team duties, where he has since assisted Louis van Gaal, Jupp Heynckes and Pep Guardiola.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Read Next:
Paul Clement to become Swansea manager
>
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Hermann Gerland, Carlo Ancelotti, Bob Bradley, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Pep Guardiola, Jupp Heynckes, Louis van Gaal, Football
Your Comments
More Bayern Munich News
Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Bayern Munich appoint new assistant as Paul Clement closes in on Swansea City
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Paul Clement 'to be named Swansea City manager on Tuesday'
 Arturo Vidal celebrates scoring during the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Benfica on April 5, 2016
Chelsea to launch bid for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal?
Report: Salzburg's Upamecano in demandReport: Clement in running for Swansea jobRummenigge tells Muller to improveBayern "optimistic" over Robben dealResult: Bayern ease past 10-man RB Leipzig
Live Commentary: Bayern Munich 3-0 RB Leipzig - as it happenedChelsea 'lining up Arturo Vidal move'Shaqiri reveals Liverpool interestDier attracting interest from European giants?Robert Lewandowski signs new Bayern contract
> Bayern Munich Homepage
More Swansea City News
Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Bayern Munich appoint new assistant as Paul Clement closes in on Swansea City
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Paul Clement to become Swansea City manager
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Paul Clement 'to be named Swansea City manager on Tuesday'
Palace 'keen on Swansea winger Barrow'Wales assistant: 'Coleman will honour contract'Curtis: 'We need a new manager ASAP'Result: Swansea end 2016 at foot of PL tableTeam News: Seven changes for Swansea
Chelsea 'preparing Llorente swoop'Benitez confident of holding on to MitrovicClement, Rowett 'frontrunners for Swansea job'Giggs 'ruled out as next Swansea boss'Swansea approach FAW over Coleman talks?
> Swansea City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich1612313892939
2RB Leipzig16113231151636
3Hertha Berlin169342416830
4Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt1685322121029
5Hoffenheim16610028171128
6Borussia DortmundDortmund1676335191627
7FC Koln166732115625
8Freiburg167272127-623
9Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen166372324-121
10Mainz 05166282630-420
11Schalke 04Schalke165382019118
12Augsburg164661317-418
13Wolfsburg164481524-916
14Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach164481525-1016
15Werder Bremen164482034-1416
16Hamburger SV163491431-1713
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 041633101427-1312
18SV Darmstadt 981622121130-198
> Full Version