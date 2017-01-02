Paul Clement 'to be named Swansea City manager on Tuesday'

Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Paul Clement is expected to be named the new manager of Swansea City on Tuesday.
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 13:34 UK

Paul Clement will reportedly be named as Swansea City's new manager on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old - currently assistant at Bayern Munich - is expected to be appointed on a two-and-a-half year deal, according to the Daily Mail.

The former Derby County boss is due in the UK tonight to conclude negotiations, having already agreed terms in principle with the Premier League's basement side, and will watch from the stands as they take on Crystal Palace in London on Tuesday night.

The Swans are currently without a manager after Bob Bradley was dismissed from his post last week just three months after replacing Francesco Guidolin.

The Welsh side have now lost their last four games in a row, conceding 13 goals in the process.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Your Comments
