Wales assistant: 'Chris Coleman will honour contract'

Wales manager Chris Coleman on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Chris Coleman has no intention of leaving his position as Wales manager to take over the vacant job at Swansea City, according to his assistant Osian Roberts.
Sunday, January 1, 2017

Wales assistant manager Osian Roberts has insisted that Chris Coleman intends to see out the remainder of his contract and will not be taking on the Swansea City job.

The 46-year-old was made the frontrunner to replace sacked Bob Bradley at the Liberty Stadium following his impressive recent success with the Dragons.

Coleman guided Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and agreed to stay in charge for another two years, but he has publicly admitted in the past that he intends to step aside once the 2018 World Cup campaign comes to an end.

Roberts, a respected member of Wales' backroom staff, does not see Coleman's stance changing despite the rumoured interest from Premier League club Swansea.

"It is an honour to manage your country and Chris has been doing that with great success and he would be reluctant to walk away from it," BBC Sport quotes him as saying. "I think it is inevitable that he is linked with most of the top jobs that are available at the moment, and since the summer, because of the fantastic job he has done with Wales.

"So I think that is quite natural. But of course, he is in a job and it is a fantastic job. It is an honour to manage your country and he has already stated publicly that this will be his last campaign. He will want to finish this campaign, hopefully by arriving in Russia in 2018.

"So if it all goes to plan - and we know that things change quickly in football - that would be his wish and hopefully it pans out like that. That is purely because this is probably Chris' one and only chance of managing Wales."

Swansea are now expected to appoint Bayern Munich number two Paul Clement, who was axed as manager of Derby County 11 months ago.

Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Swansea approach FAW over Coleman talks?
