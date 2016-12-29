Swansea City approach FAW over Chris Coleman talks?

Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
© Getty Images
Swansea City reportedly make an approach to the FAW as they look to open talks with Chris Coleman over the vacant managerial position at the club.
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 17:55 UK

Swansea City have reportedly moved to try to open talks with Chris Coleman over the vacant managerial position at the Liberty Stadium.

On Tuesday night, the Swans sacked Bob Bradley after just 85 days in charge of the club and a number of names - including Coleman - have been linked with the position over the past 48 hours.

According to Sky Sports News, the Premier League outfit have identified Coleman as their number-one target and have approached the FAW in a bid to begin talks with the 46-year-old.

Coleman represented Swansea as a player but while he continues to be associated with roles at English teams, he has previously suggested that he will look abroad for his next role in club football.

Earlier on Thursday, it was claimed that former Derby County boss Paul Clement was in the running to replace Bradley.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
