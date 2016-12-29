A report claims that Bayern Munich coach Paul Clement is on the list of contenders to replace Bob Bradley at Swansea City, having impressed during a previous interview.

The Swans are on the lookout for their third manager of the campaign after parting company with the American on Tuesday evening, a day after the 4-1 thrashing at the hands of West Ham United.

Inexperienced coach Ryan Giggs and Wales chief Chris Coleman are the current frontrunners to take over at the Liberty Stadium on a long-term basis, but Sky Sports News reports that Clement - interviewed for the job in October - is also in the running.

It is claimed that Swansea were left impressed by the former Derby County manager's presentation when applying for the job two months ago, but no decision is expected to be made until the New Year.

Trusted deputy Alan Curtis will step in for the visit of Bournemouth on New Year's Eve, while Harry Redknapp, Gary Rowett and Frank de Boer are also reportedly in contention.