Report: Paul Clement in running for Swansea City job

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Bayern Munich coach Paul Clement is on the list of contenders to replace Bob Bradley at Swansea City, having impressed during a previous interview.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 15:25 UK

Swansea City are considering an approach for Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement to succeed ousted boss Bob Bradley, according to a report.

The Swans are on the lookout for their third manager of the campaign after parting company with the American on Tuesday evening, a day after the 4-1 thrashing at the hands of West Ham United.

Inexperienced coach Ryan Giggs and Wales chief Chris Coleman are the current frontrunners to take over at the Liberty Stadium on a long-term basis, but Sky Sports News reports that Clement - interviewed for the job in October - is also in the running.

It is claimed that Swansea were left impressed by the former Derby County manager's presentation when applying for the job two months ago, but no decision is expected to be made until the New Year.

Trusted deputy Alan Curtis will step in for the visit of Bournemouth on New Year's Eve, while Harry Redknapp, Gary Rowett and Frank de Boer are also reportedly in contention.

Ajax head coach Frank de Boer looks on prior to the Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven on March 20, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich1612313892939
2RB Leipzig16113231151636
3Hertha Berlin169342416830
4Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt1685322121029
5Hoffenheim16610028171128
6Borussia DortmundDortmund1676335191627
7Freiburg157262124-323
8FC Koln155731815322
9Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen166372324-121
10Mainz 05166282630-420
11Schalke 04Schalke165382019118
12Augsburg164661317-418
13Wolfsburg164481524-916
14Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach164481525-1016
15Werder Bremen164482034-1416
16Hamburger SV163491431-1713
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 041633101427-1312
18SV Darmstadt 981622121130-198
> Full Version