Swansea City have announced the sacking of manager Bob Bradley after just 11 games in charge of the club.

The 58-year-old became the first American to take charge of a Premier League outfit when appointed earlier this season, taking over from Francesco Guidolin at the Liberty Stadium and lasting 85 days in total.

Bradley found himself under increasing pressure following a disappointing start to his tenure in South Wales, with the 4-1 reverse at home to West Ham United on Boxing Day proving to be his final match at the helm.

Defeat to the Hammers - their seventh loss in 11 games under the former USA men's national team coach - left City four points adrift of safety in the top flight.

Bradley, who has also managed the Egypt national team, Le Havre and Norwegian side Stabaek in the past, will be succeeded by backroom staff members Alan Curtis and Paul Williams for the short term.

"We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time," Swans chairman Huw Jenkins said in a statement. "Unfortunately things haven't worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.



"With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble. Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future."

Current Wales boss Chris Coleman is the frontrunner to take over from Bradley on a permanent basis, while Ryan Giggs, Alan Pardew and Jurgen Klinsmann are also understood to be in the running.