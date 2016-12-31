Swansea City's caretaker manager Alan Curtis says that the club need to find a replacement for the sacked Bob Bradley as soon as possible.

Swansea City caretaker manager Alan Curtis has insisted that the club need "fresh eyes" as soon as possible following their 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth this afternoon.

The result condemned the Swans to their 13th defeat of the season and confirmed that they will end 2016 rock bottom of the Premier League table.

Curtis took interim charge of the side following Bob Bradley's dismissal earlier this week and thinks that the board must hire a new manager "imminently" if they are to have any chance of survival this season.

"It just drained the confidence out of us - as soon as that first goal went in we found it very difficult to recover," he told reporters. "At 1-0 we could have regrouped a bit, but Bournemouth were excellent and deserved it. We showed a little character in the second half, but it was not enough.

"A new manager is needed imminently. We need fresh eyes to look at it. I will speak to the chairman hopefully later today, the window opens tomorrow and it is evident we need one or two new ones in."

Next up for the Swans is a trip to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.