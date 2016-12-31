Swansea City finish 2016 at the bottom of the Premier League table after slipping to a 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium.

The deadlock was broken on 25 minutes as Benik Afobe, on his return to the Cherries starting XI, pounced on a poor Jordi Amat clearance kept out by Lukasz Fabianski to slot home from close range.

Late in the first half the visitors doubled their lead when Junior Stanislas played a clever one-two with Jack Wilshere before squaring the ball to Ryan Fraser, who fired past Fabianski for goal number two of the game.

Both sides enjoyed numerous chances in the second half but the game was put to bed by Josh King as he struck with a calm finish in the 88th minute after being sent through by Charlie Daniels.

The result means that Alan Curtis's charges sit four points off safety in 20th place after sinking to their fourth straight defeat, while Eddie Howe's side sees out the calendar year in 10th place.