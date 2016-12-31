Dec 31, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
0-3
Bournemouth

Sung-yeung (1'), Amat (34')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Afobe (26'), Fraser (45'), King (88')

Result: Swansea City end 2016 bottom of Premier League table after thrashing by Bournemouth

Swansea caretaker manager Alan Curtis on December 28, 2015
Swansea City finish 2016 at the bottom of the Premier League table after slipping to a 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium.
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 17:43 UK

Swansea City have ended 2016 at the bottom of the Premier League table after slipping to a 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium.

The deadlock was broken on 25 minutes as Benik Afobe, on his return to the Cherries starting XI, pounced on a poor Jordi Amat clearance kept out by Lukasz Fabianski to slot home from close range.

Late in the first half the visitors doubled their lead when Junior Stanislas played a clever one-two with Jack Wilshere before squaring the ball to Ryan Fraser, who fired past Fabianski for goal number two of the game.

Both sides enjoyed numerous chances in the second half but the game was put to bed by Josh King as he struck with a calm finish in the 88th minute after being sent through by Charlie Daniels.

The result means that Alan Curtis's charges sit four points off safety in 20th place after sinking to their fourth straight defeat, while Eddie Howe's side sees out the calendar year in 10th place.

Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12Watford186482230-822
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
