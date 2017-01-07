Jan 7, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Reading

Jose Mourinho: 'Bastian Schweinsteiger wants to remain at Manchester United'

Bastian Schweinsteiger of Manchester United during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on September 23, 2015 in Manchester, England.
Jose Mourinho insists that Bastian Schweinsteiger does not want to leave Manchester United, adding that he is "an option" for the Red Devils at present.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that Bastian Schweinsteiger is now "an option" for the club, adding that he does not want to leave Old Trafford.

After spending three months exiled from the first team under Mourinho, the German World Cup winner was welcomed back into first-team training to provide injury cover.

The 32-year-old, who has 18 months left on his contract, opted against leaving the club in the summer, but speculation remains around his future coming into the New Year.

With United hosting Reading in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, Mourinho told reporters at a press conference: "He can start, he can be on the bench. He is an option for us. For many months he wasn't an option.

"My approach is that if a player is not playing I cannot stop them. Bastian played some minutes. He wants to stay. He is staying. He is an option. He was selected for Palace. January is a good month [for players to play] with so many matches."

Schweinsteiger joined United from Bayern Munich in 2015.

Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
