New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Markus Henriksen turns Hull City loan into permanent deal

Markus Henriksen of AZ celebrates scoring the winning goal in the final minute of the game as Steven Berghuis jumps on his back during the Dutch Eredivisie match between AZ Alkmaar and SC Cambuur held at the AFAS Stadion on March 21, 2015
© Getty Images
Hull City confirm that AZ and Norway midfielder Markus Henriksen has turned his loan arrangement at the KCOM Stadium into a permanent deal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 10:44 UK

Hull City have confirmed the permanent signing of midfielder Markus Henriksen from Dutch club AZ on a deal until 2019.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Tigers on loan in September last year, has now signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the KCOM Stadium.

Henriksen, a Norway international, has already made 11 Premier League and three EFL Cup appearances for the Humberside club.

He is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "It feels very good. I have a very good feeling about this club and this place.

"My first month here brought a lot of new things for me - new club, new teammates, new house, new baby - but now it all feels good because I know the move has become permanent.

"I now want to show my qualities on the pitch. The Premier League is many steps up from the football I have previously played. My form has been up and down so far, but hopefully I can show everybody my best."

Henriksen's deal comes after the Premier League's bottom club appointed new head coach Marco Silva.

Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
Read Next:
West Ham knocked back in Snodgrass pursuit?
>
View our homepages for Markus Henriksen, Marco Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Olympiacos' Portuguese coach Marco Silva celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League football match between Olympiacos and Dinamo Zagreb at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Athens on November 4, 2015
Hull City announce appointment of Marco Silva as head coach until end of season
 Sporting's head coach Marco Silva looks on before the UEFA Champions League Group G football match Sporting CP vs Chelsea FC at Alvalade XXI stadium in Lisbon on September 30, 2014
New Hull City boss Marco Silva: "I am not the Special One"
 Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
West Ham United knocked back in pursuit of Robert Snodgrass?
Henriksen signs permanent Hull dealHull agree deal to appoint Marco Silva?Hull to make appointment before weekendMarco Silva favourite for Hull City jobHull City sack head coach Mike Phelan
Mike Phelan: 'Hull need to be braver'Phelan plays down Samuel Eto'o linkPhelan: "We didn't carry out the basics"Result: West Brom come from behind to see off HullTeam News: Two changes for Hull City
> Hull City Homepage
More AZ News
Markus Henriksen of AZ celebrates scoring the winning goal in the final minute of the game as Steven Berghuis jumps on his back during the Dutch Eredivisie match between AZ Alkmaar and SC Cambuur held at the AFAS Stadion on March 21, 2015
Markus Henriksen turns Hull City loan into permanent deal
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Report: Arsenal open Jasper Schendelaar talks
 A general shot of the Europa League trophy on June 24, 2013
Europa League roundup: Eleven more sides book spot in round of 32
Europa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect recordsEL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsEuropa League roundup: Irish minnows Dundalk make historySpurs sign AZ Alkmaar striker JanssenSpurs, AZ 'agree £18.8m fee for Janssen'
Janssen: 'Spurs move almost complete'Spurs still short of Janssen asking priceJanssen 'to seal Spurs switch this week'Vincent Janssen 'turns down PSG move'Vincent Janssen "frustrated" with AZ
> AZ Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version