Hull City confirm that AZ and Norway midfielder Markus Henriksen has turned his loan arrangement at the KCOM Stadium into a permanent deal.

Hull City have confirmed the permanent signing of midfielder Markus Henriksen from Dutch club AZ on a deal until 2019.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Tigers on loan in September last year, has now signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the KCOM Stadium.

Henriksen, a Norway international, has already made 11 Premier League and three EFL Cup appearances for the Humberside club.

He is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "It feels very good. I have a very good feeling about this club and this place.

"My first month here brought a lot of new things for me - new club, new teammates, new house, new baby - but now it all feels good because I know the move has become permanent.

"I now want to show my qualities on the pitch. The Premier League is many steps up from the football I have previously played. My form has been up and down so far, but hopefully I can show everybody my best."

Henriksen's deal comes after the Premier League's bottom club appointed new head coach Marco Silva.