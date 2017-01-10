Jan 10, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-0
Hull City
Mata (56')
Hull City lose Markus Henriksen to injury

A general view of the KC Stadium is taken ahead of the English Premier League football match between Hull City and Chelsea in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on March 22, 2015
Hull City midfielder Markus Henriksen picks up a shoulder injury during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester United.
Hull City midfielder Markus Henriksen has been forced off with an injury after just 19 minutes of his side's EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester United this evening.

The Norwegian was involved in an innocuous-looking challenge with Paul Pogba and initially seemed to emerge unscathed, but quickly dropped to the ground and called for treatment.

The 24-year-old was taken off while using his shirt as a makeshift sling having seemingly landed awkwardly and sustained a shoulder injury.

The incident only adds to Hull boss Marco Silva's injury woes at the club, with the new manager only able to name six subs for the trip to Old Trafford due to a lack of fit players.

Hull are currently missing as many as 11 first-team players through injury and international duty, and that list has now grown with Henriksen's absence.

The Premier League's bottom club are back in action again on Saturday when they host Bournemouth.

Markus Henriksen of AZ celebrates scoring the winning goal in the final minute of the game as Steven Berghuis jumps on his back during the Dutch Eredivisie match between AZ Alkmaar and SC Cambuur held at the AFAS Stadion on March 21, 2015
