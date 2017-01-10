Hull City manager Marco Silva admits that the aim for his side is to keep things tight when they take on Manchester United in the first leg of their EFL Cup tie.

The Tigers are badly out of form in the Premier League, winning just one of their last 18 games since the end of August - a run of form which cost former United assistant Mike Phelan his job.

Silva has now been brought in at the KCOM Stadium and saw his first match in charge - played in front of just 6,608 disgruntled supporters - end in a 2-0 win over Swansea City in the FA Cup.

Attention now turns to another domestic cup competition, with Hull facing the daunting task of taking on an in-form United at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

"It was a very important win for us on Saturday," he told reporters. "We changed a lot, but it worked well. We now have to look to build on that. It will be a tough game at Manchester United.

"We will try to bring it back here and look to progress in the competition. That is our focus. When you play in a semi-final, it is always an important game. We need to be prepared for the situation."

Despite their league woes Hull have a perfect cup record this term after winning five from five, though one of those victories came after a penalty shootout with Newcastle United.