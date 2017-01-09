Marco Silva says that the priority for Hull City is to strengthen their slim squad during the remaining few weeks of the window and not to allow star players to leave.

Hull City manager Marco Silva has insisted that he does not intend to offload Robert Snodgrass this month as he is only focused on strengthening his squad.

The Scotland international is reportedly wanted by both West Ham United and Crystal Palace, the latter of whom are expected to table a £9m bid for his signature.

That is substantially more than the £3m West Ham are widely reported to have offered the Tigers, but no matter what the bid Silva - brought in to replace Mike Phelan last week - does not plan on letting influential midfielder Snodgrass leave the KCOM Stadium this month.

"I have worked two training sessions with 13-15 players and if you want to improve our team we have to do something fast," he told reporters when asked about the ongoing speculation. "At the moment I just want to improve our team, I do not want to lose any important players."

Hull, bottom of the Premier League and without a win since November, turn attention to EFL Cup duty this week as they take on Manchester United in the semi-final first leg.