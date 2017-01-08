New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Crystal Palace linked with Hull City's Robert Snodgrass

Robert Snodgrass for Hull on August 7, 2014
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace are reportedly poised to go head to head with West Ham United for the services of Robert Snodgrass.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 11:22 UK

Crystal Palace have become the latest club to be linked with Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass.

Sam Allardyce's Eagles are ready to rival West Ham United for the Scotland international's signature, according to The Guardian.

Snodgrass could reportedly cost Palace up to £9m despite having just 18 months remaining on his contract.

The Scot recently turned down a new deal at Hull but the Tigers have triggered a contract clause which could keep him tied down until the summer of 2018.

West Ham had a £3m bid for the 29-year-old turned down earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Palace are also being linked with Norwich City's Robbie Brady and Montpellier left-back Jerome Roussillon during the January transfer window.

Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Read Next:
Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'
>
View our homepages for Robert Snodgrass, Robbie Brady, Jerome Roussillon, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Robert Snodgrass for Hull on August 7, 2014
Crystal Palace linked with Hull City's Robert Snodgrass
 A general view ahead of The Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Oxford United and Forest Green at Kassam Stadium on December 6, 2015 in Oxford, England.
Live Coverage: FA Cup third round including Everton, Leicester City, Sunderland
 Sporting's head coach Marco Silva looks on before the UEFA Champions League Group G football match Sporting CP vs Chelsea FC at Alvalade XXI stadium in Lisbon on September 30, 2014
Marco Silva: 'Important that Hull City fans back team'
Henriksen signs permanent Hull dealMarco Silva: "I am not the Special One"West Ham knocked back in Snodgrass pursuit? Hull appoint Silva on short-term dealHull agree deal to appoint Marco Silva?
Hull to make appointment before weekendMarco Silva favourite for Hull City jobHull City sack head coach Mike PhelanMike Phelan: 'Hull need to be braver'Phelan plays down Samuel Eto'o link
> Hull City Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Crystal Palace 'join race to sign Jermain Defoe from Sunderland'
 Robert Snodgrass for Hull on August 7, 2014
Crystal Palace linked with Hull City's Robert Snodgrass
 Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Southampton at Stadium of Light on November 7, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Sam Allardyce takes positives from Bolton Wanderers draw
Sam Allardyce keen on Motherwell striker?Allardyce looking forward to Bolton returnPalace keen on Rennes winger Ntep?Zaha included in final Ivory Coast squadSunderland 'reject £5m bid for Defoe'
Cabaye 'in angry exchange with fan'Allardyce slams "outrageous" penalty decisionResult: Swansea City lift survival hopes Team News: Joe Ledley returns to Crystal Palace XILive Commentary: Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea - as it happened
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand