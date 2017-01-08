Crystal Palace are reportedly poised to go head to head with West Ham United for the services of Robert Snodgrass.

Crystal Palace have become the latest club to be linked with Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass.

Sam Allardyce's Eagles are ready to rival West Ham United for the Scotland international's signature, according to The Guardian.

Snodgrass could reportedly cost Palace up to £9m despite having just 18 months remaining on his contract.

The Scot recently turned down a new deal at Hull but the Tigers have triggered a contract clause which could keep him tied down until the summer of 2018.

West Ham had a £3m bid for the 29-year-old turned down earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Palace are also being linked with Norwich City's Robbie Brady and Montpellier left-back Jerome Roussillon during the January transfer window.