Everton reportedly agree to send out-of-favour striker Oumar Niasse on loan to Premier League strugglers Hull City until the end of the season.

Everton have reportedly agreed to send striker Oumar Niasse out on loan to Hull City until the end of the season.

Niasse joined Everton for £13.5m from Lokomotiv Moscow in February of last year but has failed to establish himself in the side, making just seven appearances for the club across all competitions.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman told the Senegal international that he was surplus to requirements during the summer transfer window, but the 26-year-old stayed at the club nonetheless.

Niasse has not been involved in a single matchday squad under Koeman and is widely expected to depart in January.

Premier League strugglers Hull have emerged as contenders to take the player off Everton's hands on a temporary basis, and BBC Sport reports that the clubs have now come to an agreement, although personal terms are yet to be discussed.

New Hull boss Marco Silva, whose side sit bottom of the Premier League table, is currently missing as many as 12 first-team players through injury and international duty.