New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Oumar Niasse, Evandro join Hull City

Hull City complete the double signing of strikers Oumar Niasse and Evandro.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 11:53 UK

Hull City have completed the double signing of strikers Oumar Niasse and Evandro, the club has announced.

The Premier League's basement side have scored just 17 times in their 20 league games this season, and new manager Marco Silva identified strengthening his attack as the top priority upon his arrival at the KCOM.


Niasse, 26, joins on loan until the end of the season from Everton, where he had failed to settle following his £13.5m arrival a year ago. The deal is believed to include an option to buy over the summer.

More to follow.

Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Read Next:
Niasse, Goebel undergoing Hull medicals?
>
View our homepages for Oumar Niasse, Evandro, Marco Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Oumar Niasse, Evandro join Hull City
 Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Burnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?
 Robert Snodgrass for Hull on August 7, 2014
West Bromwich Albion 'join chase for Robert Snodgrass'
Niasse, Goebel undergoing Hull medicals?Evandro 'close to Hull City move'Smalling: 'It was a frustrating night'Result: Mata, Fellaini net in Man United winEverton 'agree Niasse loan move to Hull'
Hull lose Markus Henriksen to injuryTeam News: Ibrahimovic misses out for Man UtdLive Commentary: Man United 2-0 Hull City - as it happenedPremier League games to be postponed?Hull to make loan move for Niasse?
> Hull City Homepage
More Everton News
Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Oumar Niasse, Evandro join Hull City
 Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Everton complete Morgan Schneiderlin deal
 Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on October 17, 2015
Manchester United's Morgan Schneiderlin 'having medical ahead of Everton switch'
Schneiderlin thanks Man United fansNiasse, Goebel undergoing Hull medicals?Everton 'agree £10.4m Belfodil fee'Tom Cleverley 'has Watford medical'Sheffield Wednesday teen on Everton radar?
Report: Everton consider Belfodil swoopLyon 'interested in Memphis Depay'Everton 'agree Niasse loan move to Hull'Everton agree £22m Schneiderlin feePremier League games to be postponed?
> Everton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version