Hull City have completed the double signing of strikers Oumar Niasse and Evandro, the club has announced.

The Premier League's basement side have scored just 17 times in their 20 league games this season, and new manager Marco Silva identified strengthening his attack as the top priority upon his arrival at the KCOM.

📑 | We are delighted to confirm the double signing of Oumar Niasse and Evandro #WelcomeOumar #WelcomeEvandro pic.twitter.com/oJEJcVwHbG — Hull City (@HullCity) January 13, 2017

Niasse, 26, joins on loan until the end of the season from Everton, where he had failed to settle following his £13.5m arrival a year ago. The deal is believed to include an option to buy over the summer.

