New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Hull City to make January loan move for Oumar Niasse?

Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Hull City prepare to strengthen their numbers in January with a potential loan move for Everton forward Oumar Niasse, according to a report in the press.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 09:41 UK

Hull City could strengthen their squad in the January transfer window by making a loan move for Everton frontman Oumar Niasse, according to a report in the press.

The 26-year-old Senegalese striker has found playing time hard to come by since making his £13.5m move to the Toffees last January, but it appears that the Tigers are prepared to offer the forward a temporary way out of the club this month.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Hull will have to pay a small fee in order to take Niasse on loan to the KCOM Stadium, although a deal is yet to be agreed between the two sides.

The Tigers currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after 20 games played.

Ronald Koeman during the Premier League game between Aston Villa and Southampton on April 23, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman: 'No way back for Oumar Niasse'
>
View our homepages for Oumar Niasse, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Hull City to make January loan move for Oumar Niasse?
 Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Crystal Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson?
Silva unwilling to offload Robert SnodgrassMarco Silva: 'Hull must stay in the game'Mourinho to recall big names for EFL Cup semiPalace linked with Hull winger SnodgrassMarco Silva: 'Important that fans back team'
Live Coverage: FA Cup third round including Everton, Leicester, SunderlandHenriksen signs permanent Hull dealMarco Silva: "I am not the Special One"West Ham knocked back in Snodgrass pursuit? Hull appoint Silva on short-term deal
> Hull City Homepage
More Everton News
Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Hull City to make January loan move for Oumar Niasse?
 Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Report: AC Milan in talks with Everton target Memphis Depay
 Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Everton 'to make improved £22m bid for Morgan Schneiderlin'
Ronald Koeman: 'Cup exit a wake-up call'Roma interested in Ross Barkley?Team News: Ndidi makes debut, Vardy absentLive Coverage: FA Cup third round including Everton, Leicester, SunderlandMourinho: 'Depay, Schneiderlin free to leave'
Everton training ground naming rights soldSchneiderlin 'to undergo Everton medical'Everton join chase for Kostas Manolas?Everton's Calvert-Lewin out for two monthsMan United 'want permanent exit for Depay'
> Everton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version