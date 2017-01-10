Hull City prepare to strengthen their numbers in January with a potential loan move for Everton forward Oumar Niasse, according to a report in the press.

The 26-year-old Senegalese striker has found playing time hard to come by since making his £13.5m move to the Toffees last January, but it appears that the Tigers are prepared to offer the forward a temporary way out of the club this month.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Hull will have to pay a small fee in order to take Niasse on loan to the KCOM Stadium, although a deal is yet to be agreed between the two sides.

The Tigers currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after 20 games played.