Team News: Niasse, Evandro on Hull City bench

New Hull City signings Oumar Niasse and Evandro are given places on the bench for the visit of Bournemouth.

Abel Hernandez is back in the starting lineup as Marco Silva takes charge of his first Premier League game, but Markus Henriksen is out as he faces up to three months out due to a shoulder injury against Manchester United in their EFL Cup clash.

Defender Michael Dawson is also included in the lineup after passing a late assessment.

Benik Afobe returns to lead the line for the hosting Cherries after withdrawing from DR Congo duty for the Africa Cup of Nations, while Ryan Fraser is also back in the XI after recovering from an injury picked up against Arsenal last time out in the league.

Hull City: Jakupovic, Robertson, Maguire, Davies, Huddlestone, Hernandez, Snodgrass, Clucas, Diomande, Dawson, Mason

Subs: Marshall, Livermore, Weir, Niasse, Tymon, Bowen, Evandro

Bournemouth: Boruc, A Smith, Cook, Mings, Daniels, Surman, Arter, Wilshere, Stanislas, Fraser, Afobe

Subs: Federici, B Smith, Gosling, Ibe, Pugh, King, Wilson