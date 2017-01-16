New Transfer Talk header

West Bromwich Albion 'make £10m Jake Livermore bid'

Jake Livermore for Hull on January 18, 2015
West Bromwich Albion reportedly make a £10m bid for Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore.
West Bromwich Albion have reportedly made a £10m offer for Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore.

The Baggies are in the market for a central midfielder having missed out on Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton, seeing an £18m bid turned down by Manchester United before his move to the Toffees.

Manager Tony Pulis has made no secret of his desire to strengthen his squad this month as they look to continue their surprise push for a Europa League spot.

Livermore has made 25 appearances for Hull City so far this season and 104 overall since joining the club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014.

The 27-year-old was only handed a late cameo in Marco Silva's first Premier League game in charge of the Tigers on Sunday, though, as they beat Bournemouth 3-1 to climb up to 18th in the table.

West Brom, meanwhile, sit eighth despite their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Spurs at the weekend.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
Pulis: 'New signings required to lift club'
>
