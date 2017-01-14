Tottenham Hotspur climb to second in the Premier League table as Harry Kane's hat-trick helps his side claim a resounding 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Tottenham Hotspur have climbed to second in the Premier League table after Harry Kane's hat-trick helped his side claim a resounding 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane.

The hosts were quick out of the starting blocks and tested Ben Foster early on through Jan Vertonghen and Kane, before the England striker opened the scoring 12 minutes in after collecting Christian Eriksen's throughball and lashing home via the inside of the post.

West Brom found themselves under siege as they withstood a succession of corners and saw their goal threatened by the likes of Danny Rose, Kyle Walker and Kane, who could have easily completed his hat-trick before the half-time whistle.

The second Spurs goal came just before the half-hour mark as Rose teed up the incoming Eriksen, whose strike came off Jonas Olsson and Gareth McAuley, wrongfooting Foster and nestling into the net.

Tony Pulis's charges could count themselves lucky to only be two goals down by the break, but despite a brief revival early in the second half, it was soon business as usual as Spurs came at their opponents with increasing determination and ferocity.

The visitors' second-half resistance gave way in the 77th minute when Kane added his second with a fine volley, and just five minutes later he made it four by rifling home from Alli's skilful scooped pass.

The result sees Spurs leapfrog Liverpool into second place, while West Brom remain eighth in the table.