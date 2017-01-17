Hull City reportedly tell West Bromwich Albion that it will take a bid of £15m to sign Jake Livermore during the January transfer window.

Hull City have reportedly told West Bromwich Albion that it will take a bid of £15m to sign Jake Livermore this month.

The Baggies are understood to have lodged a £10m offer for the midfielder yesterday having missed out on Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton.

The 27-year-old has been with the Tigers since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014, going on to make 104 appearances for the club, including 25 already this season.

However, Livermore was forced to settle for a late cameo during Marco Silva's first league game in charge of the club last weekend and could be open to the prospect of leaving a team struggling against relegation to move to a side in the top half of the Premier League table.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has made no secret of his desire to bring in January reinforcements, but Hull are unwilling to let Livermore leave on the cheap and have told the Baggies to up their bid by £5m if they are to prise him away from the KCOM Stadium.